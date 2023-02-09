Georgiev is set to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
Georgiev is 20-11-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 34 contests this season. He's won his last four starts while allowing just six goals on 131 shots over that span. Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked offense with 3.56 goals per game in 2022-23.
