Georgiev is set to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Georgiev is 20-11-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 34 contests this season. He's won his last four starts while allowing just six goals on 131 shots over that span. Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked offense with 3.56 goals per game in 2022-23.