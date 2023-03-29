Georgiev is set to guard the home crease against Minnesota on Wednesday, per Adrian Hernandez of Mile High Hockey.

Georgiev has won seven of his last eight games, posting a 1.98 GAA and a .924 save percentage in that span. Through 54 contests this season, he has a 34-15-5 record, 2.54 GAA and .919 save percentage. The Wild have gone 4-0-1 over their last five games, bringing them up to 43-22-9 overall.