Georgiev is on track to guard the road goal versus the Blues on Friday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Georgiev struggled in his last start Wednesday against Arizona, surrendering five goals on just 27 shots en route to a disappointing 5-4 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a surging St. Louis squad that's won five of its last six games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Crumbles late vs. Coyotes•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Steady in Saturday's win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Yields four goals in win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Receives starting nod•