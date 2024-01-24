Georgiev is on track to guard the home goal versus the Capitals on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev was decent in his last start Saturday against the Flyers, turning aside 36 of 40 shots en route to a 7-4 win. He'll try to secure his 26th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Washington team that's 9-10-2 on the road this year.