Georgiev is on track to guard the road goal against the Capitals on Tuesday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Georgiev has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back road losses to the Hurricanes and the Panthers while posting a sub-par 4.10 GAA and .882 save percentage. He'll try to return to the win column in a favorable road matchup with a Washington team that's scoring just 2.38 goals per game at home this season, 31st in the NHL.
