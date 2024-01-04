Georgiev is expected to start on the road against Dallas on Thursday.

Georgiev won his third straight start Tuesday versus the Islanders, though he surrendered four goals on 22 shots in that contest. That's the theme of this season for Georgiev. He has a fantastic 20-8-2 record in 31 appearances, but that's counterbalanced by his lackluster 2.90 GAA and .896 save percentage. The Stars are likely another team that will give him trouble -- Dallas is tied for fourth offensively with 3.58 goals per game -- but the tremendous goal support Colorado can provide means Georgiev is always a decent bet to come out with the victory.