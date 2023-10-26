Per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff, Georgiev was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the road goal versus Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Georgiev hasn't been great recently, giving up four goals in each of his last two starts against the Hurricanes and the Islanders, but he's picked up back-to-back wins over that span thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old netminder will try to remain undefeated and pick up his seventh victory of the year in a road matchup with a Penguins team that's averaging 2.83 goals per game this season, 22nd in the NHL.