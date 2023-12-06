Georgiev stopped 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Georgiev gave up the two goals in a span of 3:28 in the third period, but held on the rest of the way for the win. The 27-year-old had lost his last two outings, giving up seven goals on 69 shots in that span. The Avalanche's defense has been a little leaky lately, which hasn't helped Georgiev's inconsistent play. He's now at 14-6-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 21 contests. The Avalanche's next game is Thursday versus the Jets.