Georgiev allowed a goal on 42 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

The Stars threw a lot at Georgiev, but he had an answer for all but a tipped-in Joe Pavelski power-play goal. This was Georgiev's third straight win and his sixth victory in his last seven starts. Two of his best outings of the year have come on the last two Saturdays -- he also shut out the Capitals a week ago. He's now at 10-2-1 with a 2.29 GAA and a .933 save percentage through 13 appearances. The Avalanche begin a road trip in Winnipeg on Tuesday.