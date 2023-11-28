Georgiev stopped 39 of 40 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

The Lightning had more of the play, but Georgiev was up to the task of keeping them in check. Only Anthony Cirelli's goal late in the second period got past Georgiev. The win was the 27-year-old's sixth in his last seven outings, and he's allowed just five goals over his last three games. For the season, the Bulgarian netminder is 13-5-0 with a 2.84 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 18 starts. The Avalanche begin a three-game road trip with Thursday's game in Arizona.