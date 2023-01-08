Georgiev will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, per the NHL media site.
Georgiev will make an 11th straight start Saturday. He has lost his last five outings (0-4-1), allowing 20 goals in that span. A matchup with the duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is not a great spot for a slumping goalie, so Georgiev may be best left in reserve Saturday.
