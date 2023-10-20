Georgiev will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Georgiev is undefeated through three starts, having stopped 91 of the 95 shots he's faced. He'll get a fairly favorable matchup against the Blackhawks, who are averaging 2.75 goals per game so far this year.
