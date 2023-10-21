Georgiev will patrol the home crease Saturday against Carolina, per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.
Georgiev has won his previous four outings, having stopped 109 of 113 shots. Carolina ranks third in the league with 4.60 goals per game this season, which will put Georgiev's perfect record to the test.
