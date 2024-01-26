Georgiev will patrol the home crease during Friday's matchup with the Kings, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Georgiev has played pretty well of late, picking up back-to-back wins over the Flyers and the Capitals while turning aside 59 of 65 shots. He'll try to extend his winning streak to three games in a home matchup with a struggling LA team that's lost four of its last five games.
