Georgiev will be between the pipes on the road Friday against the Oilers, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev's stats have decreased a bit in 2023-24 but not substantially, he's posted a .901 save percentage and a 37-15-4 record in 58 starts. The 28-year-old will be the predominant starter during the playoffs but will look to carry some momentum into the postseason. He will have a tough matchup against Edmonton who's 25-8-3 at home.