Georgiev was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday and will guard the visiting crease in Winnipeg, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.
Georgiev will make his sixth start in the last seven games as Pavel Francouz has been on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. Georgiev is 23-12-4 with a 2.72 GAA and ,917 save percentage this season, his best season in his NHL career. He will face the Jets, who are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.10 goals per game.
