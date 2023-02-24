Georgiev was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday and will guard the visiting crease in Winnipeg, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Georgiev will make his sixth start in the last seven games as Pavel Francouz has been on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. Georgiev is 23-12-4 with a 2.72 GAA and ,917 save percentage this season, his best season in his NHL career. He will face the Jets, who are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.10 goals per game.