Georgiev will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Kraken, Jesse Montano of DNVR Sports reports.

Georgiev wasn't great in his final appearance of the regular season Friday versus the Predators, surrendering three goals on 21 shots, but he still came away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his first career NHL playoff victory in a home matchup with a Seattle squad that averaged 3.71 goals per game on the road during the regular season, third in the NHL.