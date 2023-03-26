Georgiev will guard the road net Sunday against the Coyotes, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.
Georgiev has won seven of his last nine starts, sporting a .924 save percentage and a 1.89 GAA in that span. He'll face the Coyotes in a second straight start after earning a 3-1 victory on Friday. Georgiev is 33-15-5 with a .919 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Faces just 18 shots in victory•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Expected to start Friday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Kept busy in loss•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Earns fifth shutout of season•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Draws start Monday•