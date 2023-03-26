Georgiev will guard the road net Sunday against the Coyotes, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Georgiev has won seven of his last nine starts, sporting a .924 save percentage and a 1.89 GAA in that span. He'll face the Coyotes in a second straight start after earning a 3-1 victory on Friday. Georgiev is 33-15-5 with a .919 save percentage this season.