Georgiev will patrol the road crease versus the Bruins on Thursday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Georgiev wasn't great in his last start Monday against the Canadiens, surrendering four goals on 34 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. He'll try to return to the win column in a tough road matchup with a Boston team that's 13-3-3 at home this year.
