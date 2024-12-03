Georgiev will defend the road net versus Buffalo on Tuesday, per Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.
Georgiev has lost his last two outings, allowing seven goals on 54 shots. He has a 7-7-0 record with a 3.31 GAA and an .875 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Buffalo sits 18th in the league with 2.96 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Loses again Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Back in goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Collects shootout win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Struggles in relief Monday•