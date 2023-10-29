Georgiev will defend the road net Sunday against Buffalo, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev has a 6-1-0 record this season with a 2.31 GAA and a .918 save percentage in his previous seven starts. He has allowed four goals in each of his past three outings, including a 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. Buffalo is tied for 18th in the league with 2.88 goals per game this campaign.