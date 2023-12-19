Georgiev will defend the road net Tuesday against Chicago, per Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.

Georgiev is coming off a 25-save performance in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. He has posted a 15-7-1 record this season with a 2.96 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 24 games played. The Blackhawks rank 31st in the league this campaign with 2.33 goals per contest.