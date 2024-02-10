According to Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey, Georgiev will be in the road net in Florida on Saturday.

Georgiev has had a stellar campaign as far as wins are concerned, as he is tied with Thatcher Demko for the NHL lead with 27. His peripherals leave something to be desired, as he has a 2.91 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The Panthers lead the league in shots on goal, averaging 34.2, so it could be a tough night for Georgiev.