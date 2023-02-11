Georgiev will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Panthers, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.
Georgiev struggled in his last start Thursday versus Tampa Bay, surrendering five goals on 32 shots en route to an ugly 5-0 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a surging Florida team that's won three straight games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: No help from his teammates•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Slated to face Lightning•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Sharp in fourth straight win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Facing Blues•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Holds on for win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Taking on Capitals•