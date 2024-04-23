Georgiev is on track to guard the road goal during Tuesday's Game 2 versus Winnipeg, per John Lu of TSN.

Georgiev was horrendous in Game 1 on Sunday, allowing seven goals on just 23 shots en route to a 7-6 loss. If Georgiev struggles again in Game 2, the Avalanche could consider starting Justus Annunen (illness) or Ivan Prosvetov in Friday's Game 3.