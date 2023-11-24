Georgiev will defend the visiting crease versus Minnesota on Friday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev has won four of his last five starts, and is 11-5-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .891 save percentage this season. He was 2-1-0 versus the Wild last season, giving up only eight goals on 110 shots. Minnesota is 18th in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.12 goals per game.