Georgiev will defend the visiting crease versus Minnesota on Friday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.
Georgiev has won four of his last five starts, and is 11-5-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .891 save percentage this season. He was 2-1-0 versus the Wild last season, giving up only eight goals on 110 shots. Minnesota is 18th in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.12 goals per game.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Defeats Vancouver•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Receives starting nod•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Collapses late versus Preds•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Between pipes versus Preds•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Backstops comeback win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: First goalie off ice Saturday•