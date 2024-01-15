Georgiev will defend the road goal Monday against Montreal, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev has stopped 74 of 80 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 24-9-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.89 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 36 games played. The Canadiens sit 28th in the league this campaign with 2.67 goals per contest.