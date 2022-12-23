Georgiev will guard the road goal against Nashville on Friday, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Georgiev has his groove back as he has won his last three starts, giving up only two goals on 72 shots, after going 0-3-1 in his previous four starts. Overall, Georgiev is 14-6-2 with a 2.39 GAA and a .924 save percentage. He will face the Predators, who are the second-lowest scoring team in the NHL, with 80 goals in 31 games.