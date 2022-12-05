Georgiev will guard the goal goal Monday versus Philadelphia, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev stopped 24 of 28 shots in a 6-4 win over Buffalo on Thursday during his last outing. He has a record of 11-3-1 this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Flyers rank 32nd in the NHL with 2.36 goals per game.