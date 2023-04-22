Georgiev will guard the road net Saturday in Game 3 against Seattle, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Georgiev is coming off a 27-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kraken. He has gone 1-1 this postseason, permitting five goals on 59 shots.
