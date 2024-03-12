Georgiev will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road game versus the Canucks, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Georgiev was razor sharp in his last start Friday against the Wild, turning aside 29 of 30 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a rough road matchup with a Vancouver team that's been excellent at home, going 21-6-3 at Rogers Arena this year.