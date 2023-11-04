Georgiev will protect the road net against Vegas on Saturday, per Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.

Georgiev has lost his past two outings, allowing seven goals on 52 shots, after winning his first six starts of 2023-24. He has a 2.40 GAA and a .915 save percentage this season. Vegas sits fifth in the league with 3.64 goals per game.