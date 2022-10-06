Georgiev will guard the home goal in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Stars, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Georgiev will get another look in the Avalanche's preseason finale. The 26-year-old is expected to serve as the starter this season, though he'll need to maintain a playing level above backup Pavel Francouz.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Making preseason start•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Lands extension with new team•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Traded to Colorado•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Takes loss in relief outing•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Rebounds nicely in finale•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets nod for finale•