Georgiev will be between the pipes on the road Friday against the Oilers, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev's drawn in 58 contests as the Avalanche's No. 1 option in goal this year, posting a .901 save percentage and a 37-15-4 record over that stretch. He will draw into a tough road matchup against Edmonton -- the Oilers are 25-8-3 at home this year.

