Georgiev will patrol the home crease Saturday against St. Louis, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 20-save performance in Tuesday's 6-3 win over New Jersey. He has a 7-3-0 record this season with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 10 appearances. The Blues sit 30th in the league this campaign with 2.33 goals per game.