Georgiev will guard the home cage Sunday against the Stars, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Georgiev took the loss in his last outing, allowing six goals on 47 shots against the Oilers. He'll look to bounce back Sunday against a Stars team averaging 3.64 goals per game, the second-highest mark in the league. Overall, Georgiev is 37-16-4 with a .900 save percentage and 2.91 GAA this season.