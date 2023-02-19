Georgiev will guard the home net Sunday against the Oilers, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Georgiev is 2-0-1 in his last three starts, with a .935 save percentage in that span. He'll have a tough assignment Sunday against an Edmonton team that leads the league with 3.7 goals per game. Georgiev is 22-12-4 this season with a .918 save percentage.