Georgiev (upper body) will be in the blue paint in Washington on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev has won his last three starts, but has been on the sidelines the last two contests, recovering from his injury. He is 4-5-0 with a 3.56 GAA and an .863 save percentage as he is attempting to come back from a very rocky start in which he was 1-5-0 with a 4.05 GAA and an .847 save percentage. He will face the Capitals, who are first in NHL scoring, averaging 4.33 goals per game, but will be without the services of Alex Ovechkin who is out with a lower leg injury.