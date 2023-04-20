Georgiev will defend the home crease versus Seattle on Thursday, Jesse Montano of DNVR Sports reports.

It was a disappointing Game 1 for the Avalanche who came into Tuesday's tilt a huge favorite to win the series, but dropping the opening game 3-1, as Georgiev stopped 27 shots in the loss. Georgiev was 40-16-6 with a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage during the regular season, but has yet to defeat the Kraken in two career appearances.