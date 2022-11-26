Georgiev will be between the home pipes against Dallas on Saturday, Jesse Montano of DNVR Sports reports.

No surprise here as Georgiev was slated to start Friday in Nashville, but that game was postponed due to flooding at Bridgestone Arena. Georgiev is 9-2-1 with a 2.40 GAA and a .929 save percentage as he has solidified his hold as the No. 1 goaltender in Colorado. He faces the Stars, who are in first place in the Central Division, five points up on the Avalanche, albeit, having played three more games.