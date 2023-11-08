Georgiev will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Devils, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Georgiev will look for a bounce-back effort after giving up seven goals on 34 shots versus Vegas on Saturday. The 27-year-old will face one of the league's top offenses Tuesday, but Georgiev won't have to deal with Nico Hischier (upper body) or Jack Hughes (shoulder).
