Watch Now:

Georgiev will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Devils, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev will look for a bounce-back effort after giving up seven goals on 34 shots versus Vegas on Saturday. The 27-year-old will face one of the league's top offenses Tuesday, but Georgiev won't have to deal with Nico Hischier (upper body) or Jack Hughes (shoulder).

More News