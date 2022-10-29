Georgiev will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Georgiev will start the second half of a back-to-back after Pavel Francouz took a hard-luck loss versus the Devils on Friday. Through five starts, Georgiev has yet to take a regulation loss (4-0-1), and he's posted a strong .921 save percentage. The Islanders have averaged 3.5 goals per game this season, so this could still be a bit of a challenge for the 26-year-old netminder.