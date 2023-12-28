Georgiev will protect the road goal versus the Coyotes on Wednesday.
Georgiev's last outing was a 4-1 win over the Coyotes on Saturday. He has allowed five goals on 57 shots over two contests versus Arizona this season. Georgiev has won three of his last four outings, providing some stability in goal after a rough start to December.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Steady in Saturday's win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Yields four goals in win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Receives starting nod•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Handed loss Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Chicago•