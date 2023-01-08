Georgiev allowed two goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Both goals were power-play tallies from Zach Hyman. Georgiev then stood tall in the third period and overtime, allowing the Avalanche to pull off a comeback win against a team they're directly behind in the standings. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Georgiev, who improved to 16-10-3 with a 2.67 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 29 starts this season. The Avalanche return home for one game when they host the Panthers on Tuesday -- with Pavel Francouz (lower body) still out, Georgiev is expected to continue starting the vast majority of games.