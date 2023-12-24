Georgiev stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Georgiev's shutout bid was spoiled by Alex Kerfoot goal with 3:04 left in the third period. This was one of Georgiev's best outings of the season, though the Avalanche also gave him plenty of support in the win. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 17-8-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 27 appearances this season. He's likely to continue seeing the majority of the starts.