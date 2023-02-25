Georgiev stopped 26 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Georgiev looked sharp after a four-day stretch between games. The Avalanche's offense helped his cause, scoring four times in the first period to establish a big cushion. The 27-year-old has won four of his last five outings, improving to 24-12-4 with a 2.67 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 40 starts this season. It's still possible he plays again Saturday at home versus the Flames, as the Avalanche haven't shown much trust in deploying Jonas Johansson with Pavel Francouz (lower body) out.