Georgiev stopped 37 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Georgiev was kept busy, but he limited the damage to a tight-angle Kailer Yamamoto goal in the first period. With just four goals allowed over three starts, all wins, Georgiev is in great form to start the season. He'll continue to see a heavy workload, and he can be expected to start in Thursday's home opener versus the Blackhawks after completing a perfect road trip.