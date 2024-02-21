Georgiev stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Canucks.

After allowing a goal to J.T. Miller in the opening period, Georgiev proceeded to blank Vancouver over the final two frames as the Avalanche rallied for a 3-1 win. It's the third straight victory for Georgiev, who improved to 30-13-3 with an .898 save percentage and 2.90 GAA this season. Colorado is back in action Thursday on the road versus the Red Wings.