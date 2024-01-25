Georgiev stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Capitals.

While Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs' offense were the main story Wednesday, Georgiev did his part as well, blanking Washington through the first two periods before ultimately allowing a pair of goals to Dylan Strome in the final frame. It's the second straight win for the 27-year-old netminder, as he improved to 26-11-2 with an .897 save percentage and 2.95 GAA this season. Georgiev will likely be back between the pipes at home Friday in a matchup with the Kings.