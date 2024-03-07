Georgiev stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Red Wings.

After surrendering a pair of goals in the first period, Georgiev proceeded to blank Detroit over the final two frames while the Avs responded with six unanswered tallies in a 7-2 win. The 28-year-old Georgiev improves to 32-15-3 on the season with an .899 save percentage and 2.89 GAA. He figures to be back between the pipes Friday in a home matchup with the Wild.